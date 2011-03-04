Alexander Kalachëv

WB Expo Banner 2400x2600 poster exhibition event identity italy contemporary art
Identity for exhibition of italian contemporary art, named "Without belay"
Entrance wall-printed poster

Posted on Mar 4, 2011
