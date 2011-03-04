Alexander Kalachëv

WB Exhibition 680x990

Alexander Kalachëv
Alexander Kalachëv
  • Save
WB Exhibition 680x990 poster exhibition event identity italy contemporary art
Download color palette

Identity for exhibition of italian contemporary art, named "Without belay"
Vertical poster

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Alexander Kalachëv
Alexander Kalachëv

More by Alexander Kalachëv

View profile
    • Like