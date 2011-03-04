Alexander Kalachëv

IF Logo Sketch V3

IF Logo Sketch V3 logotype identity institute france
one more logo idea sketch for French Institute in St. Petersburg, Russia

Rebound of
IF Logo Sketch V2
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
