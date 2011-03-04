Alexander Kalachëv

IF Logo Sketch V2

Alexander Kalachëv
Alexander Kalachëv
IF Logo Sketch V2 logotype identity institute france
another logo idea sketch for French Institute in St. Petersburg, Russia

Rebound of
IF Logo Sketch v1
By Alexander Kalachëv
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Alexander Kalachëv
Alexander Kalachëv

