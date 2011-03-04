Alexander Kalachëv

IF Logo Sketch v1

Alexander Kalachëv
Alexander Kalachëv
  • Save
IF Logo Sketch v1 logotype identity institute france
Download color palette

logo idea sketch for French Institute in St. Petersburg, Russia

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Alexander Kalachëv
Alexander Kalachëv

More by Alexander Kalachëv

View profile
    • Like