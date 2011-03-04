Natalie Hanke

The British Gentleowls

Natalie Hanke
Natalie Hanke
  • Save
The British Gentleowls owl illustration vector digital illustration
Download color palette

currently also working on a little present for a friend of mine who has a baby. it will be a series of owls, each of them wearing diffenent gentleman-accessories.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Natalie Hanke
Natalie Hanke

More by Natalie Hanke

View profile
    • Like