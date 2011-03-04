Borbás Geri

iOS camera icon | vary

Borbás Geri
Borbás Geri
  • Save
iOS camera icon | vary ios moquu iphone icon camera aperture lens photography eppz
Download color palette

@Ƒranz Thanks for the good words, encourage is never enough.

If we decide to use this concept, then it won't be overcomplicated, for sure. If we want it to be more unique, it won't be a camera lens at all.

3ac6de265c65d522536d6d5a26e9535f
Rebound of
iOS camera icon
By Borbás Geri
View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Borbás Geri
Borbás Geri

More by Borbás Geri

View profile
    • Like