Jeremy Ricketts

iPad Web App

Jeremy Ricketts
Jeremy Ricketts
  • Save
iPad Web App ipad
Download color palette

Trade show coming up. At our booth we're bringing iPads loaded with a web app I created (in one day!). Potential partners will be able to see if there's opportunity in their area.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Jeremy Ricketts
Jeremy Ricketts

More by Jeremy Ricketts

View profile
    • Like