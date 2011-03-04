RONLEWHORN

New Screen Print Released.

RONLEWHORN
RONLEWHORN
Hire Me
  • Save
New Screen Print Released. hand-made screen print fine art takin it to the streets
Download color palette

Latin phrase from Friedrich Schiller's 1798 poem "Das Lied von der Glocke" (*Song of the Bell)

This phrase translates to "I call the living. I mourn the dead." It's been a common inscription on church bells for hundreds of years.

3-color, hand-pulled screen print on 19"x25" 80lb French Speckletone black paper.

Signed & Numbered Limited edition of 60.

BUY HERE: http://ronlewhorn.bigcartel.com/product/art-print-vivos-voco-mortuos-plango

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
RONLEWHORN
RONLEWHORN
Label Design • Portraits • Illustration • Branding
Hire Me

More by RONLEWHORN

View profile
    • Like