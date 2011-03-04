Louie Mantia, Jr.

Disneyland Records

I always loved the Disneyland Records logo, so I redrew it at a large size and at two smaller sizes so I can use them to tack on my custom Disney album art.

"Disneyland" font: http://davidocchino.com/portfolio/typography/kingdom.html
"Records" font: http://new.myfonts.com/fonts/fontmesa/lonestar/regular/

Posted on Mar 4, 2011
