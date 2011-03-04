joshkirk

Bot

joshkirk
joshkirk
  • Save
Bot robot icon
Download color palette

I was inspired by your simple robot and had this head that I thought I would add your style to it. Just for fun...

09c1316a5a9b12e77c13b9277f2b4937
Rebound of
simple robot
By Cole Rise
View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
joshkirk
joshkirk

More by joshkirk

View profile
    • Like