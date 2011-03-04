Vincent Gonzalez

Ready to Rumble

Vincent Gonzalez
Vincent Gonzalez
  • Save
Ready to Rumble robot 12by30 vector
Download color palette

When giant challenges get in your face, you have to be ready to rumble.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Vincent Gonzalez
Vincent Gonzalez

More by Vincent Gonzalez

View profile
    • Like