Andrey

Ice Hockey World Championship 2016 Russia Candidate

Andrey
Andrey
  • Save
Ice Hockey World Championship 2016 Russia Candidate sport logo hockey vector
Download color palette

This is logo of candidate 2016 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Russia.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2011
Andrey
Andrey

More by Andrey

View profile
    • Like