Benjamin Olive

Handsome Jack

Benjamin Olive
Benjamin Olive
  • Save
Handsome Jack borderlands paint digital illustration character jack blue
Handsome Jack borderlands paint digital illustration character jack blue
Download color palette
  1. jackdribbble.jpg
  2. JACK_-_web.jpg

Not so handsome without that mask of his though.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 12, 2013
Benjamin Olive
Benjamin Olive

More by Benjamin Olive

View profile
    • Like