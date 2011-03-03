Meg Tiffany

Happily Ever After???

Happily Ever After??? cinderella princess emo cutting class arm blood hand blue pain illustration fairy tales
This is a digital painting completed in Photoshop. Using a tablet and my macbook, this is a portion of my Cinderella concept in which she begins cutting with her own glass slipper.

The project as a whole urges women to consider their lives and not only how they lead them but also who they allow themselves to look up too.

