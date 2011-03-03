Jonathan Green

Search and list view for an iPhone app

Jonathan Green
Jonathan Green
  • Save
Search and list view for an iPhone app iphone ui
Download color palette

Playing around with some app elements - a search bar and list view with one marked as a favorite - don't like the inset behind stars and reviews now that I look at it, makes the stars double inset, but gotta take a first shot and this is what I'm working on!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Jonathan Green
Jonathan Green

More by Jonathan Green

View profile
    • Like