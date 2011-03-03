Vince Speelman

Clickability

Vince Speelman
Vince Speelman
  • Save
Clickability ui interface navigation clickable button menu red website web design webapp
Download color palette

Trying to increase over-all clickability on the items. Thoughts?

Fa0ea956d7fcd722f28c0891680226ac
Rebound of
Team Mate Navigation
By Vince Speelman
View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Vince Speelman
Vince Speelman

More by Vince Speelman

View profile
    • Like