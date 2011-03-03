Scott Baggett

B/\D

Scott Baggett
Scott Baggett
  • Save
B/\D 3d texture stereoscopic
Download color palette

Our logo in stereoscopic from a recent proposal I put together.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Scott Baggett
Scott Baggett
Design Leader at Superformula

More by Scott Baggett

View profile
    • Like