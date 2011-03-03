Manual of style for a client

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I have a secret, I'm not actually a graphic designer. I have no formal education in graphic design. I'm a philosopher.
My favorite part of any project isn't designing or wire framing, it's actually the content strategy and documentation. I love the stuff, I love reading about it, I love writing it. Had I the time, I would buy ever major style manual to compare the merits of their differences (except APA, screw APA).
As a side note, my style guide love is what started my love of everything typographic.
Colophon:
Calluna Sans, Museo Slab