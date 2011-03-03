Sharon Brener

Kirkus iPad App

Sharon Brener
Sharon Brener
Hire Me
  • Save
Kirkus iPad App ipad app identity client
Download color palette

Opening screen for an iPad app project. Still a WIP.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Sharon Brener
Sharon Brener
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sharon Brener

View profile
    • Like