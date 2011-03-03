Mark Malek

Form for signing up for a Calendar webapp

Form for signing up for a Calendar webapp
my first dribbble, thanks to Dan for the invite!

Working on a form for users to register to be able to add events to their google calendar via SMS/voice. Very simple concept, still a work in progress. Red block is only in the event of attempting to register with the same phone number thats previously registered.

Posted on Mar 3, 2011
