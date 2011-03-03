Joel Herrera

Charlie Brown Inspired Site

Joel Herrera
Joel Herrera
Hire Me
  • Save
Charlie Brown Inspired Site graphic design illustration
Download color palette

Was thinking of a design for another site of mine and this came into mind.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Joel Herrera
Joel Herrera
Specializing in Commerical Illustration.
Hire Me

More by Joel Herrera

View profile
    • Like