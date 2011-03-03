Jonathan Moore

Just began the process of trying to see how quickly I can refresh and relaunch my personal site/portfolio. I cracked open Photoshop yesterday and I'm planning on hitting the launch button next Tuesday—just in time for SXSW.

Ready, set, GO!

Posted on Mar 3, 2011
