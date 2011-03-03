Adrian College Mobile

Brad

First of all hello dribblers. This is shot numero uno for me. This might not be the most pixel perfect design (by far) that you've seen but in the game of mobile web it's almost completely about speed. This entire interface uses no images outside of external flickr content within the touch slider. Hope you like- much more to come.

Posted on Mar 3, 2011
