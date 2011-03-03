Borbás Geri

©TapStack | timer display digits

timer display digits
@seth It was almost impossible to find a suitable typeface, so I decided to create the digits on my own. It took after the display of the real - http://bit.ly/StackMat - timer.

©TapStack
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
