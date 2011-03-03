Jacob Cass

Landing Page

Jacob Cass
Jacob Cass
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing Page landing page helvetica clean minimal button mailing mail list opensky
Download color palette

Targeted landing page template for each member of talent.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Jacob Cass
Jacob Cass
Build your brand with strategy + design.
Hire Me

More by Jacob Cass

View profile
    • Like