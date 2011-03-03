Ali Sisk

Logan Ward (Monster Hunter)

Logan Ward (Monster Hunter)
The beginnings of some illustrations I've been kindly asked to do for Ciara Bryans impending Twitter based game.

You should follow it on @bdmoonrising its going to be great!

Rebound of
Bad Moon Rising
By Ciara Bryans
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
