Dylan C. Lathrop

Infographic for the next issue of GOOD

Dylan C. Lathrop
Dylan C. Lathrop
  • Save
Infographic for the next issue of GOOD infographic
Download color palette

Working on a new infographic for the next issue of GOOD, which will focus on the problems facing most cities, seen through the lens of Los Angeles, a hot spot for issues such as transportation, energy conservation, economic growth (or lack thereof) and education.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Dylan C. Lathrop
Dylan C. Lathrop

More by Dylan C. Lathrop

View profile
    • Like