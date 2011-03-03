Heiko Windisch

The Breeze

Heiko Windisch
Heiko Windisch
  • Save
The Breeze summer colour beach seaside limited palette fun
Download color palette

So I spent literally a week on the design, tweaking, adding, revising, etc. etc. etc. Now it's up for voting on Threadless, if you're interested..

http://www.threadless.com/submission/327029/The_Breeze

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Heiko Windisch
Heiko Windisch

More by Heiko Windisch

View profile
    • Like