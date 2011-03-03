James Finley

321

James Finley
James Finley
Hire Me
  • Save
321 abt ribbons shopping cart
Download color palette

The li'l interface for incrementing items. The second item has hit it's maximum count. This is for Abt.com's new wishlist/gift registry system.

Developed while employed by Abt Electronics.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
James Finley
James Finley
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by James Finley

View profile
    • Like