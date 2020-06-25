Letterboard — Condensed Sans Serif Font

Letterboard is a font that I developed for my new shop sundaytype.com

Pair Letterboard with any script typeface and it will highlight that script’s qualities, whether capricious or elegant. Pair it with a serif or slab serif for an obvious change of tone: With a modern slab, trends will be respected, but it will act more coy with an old-school chunky slab. Letterboard Lite’s geometry is easily subsumed as a partner to a range of serifs, from classics to the latest releases. These qualities and its narrowness make it easy for Letterboard to be used as a large display font in headlines or branding applications.

The font is out now, but it's about to receive some alternates along with other updates. Check out the product page for more details https://www.sundaytype.com/