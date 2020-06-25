Letterboard — Condensed Sans Serif Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Letterboard is a font that I developed for my new shop sundaytype.com
Pair Letterboard with any script typeface and it will highlight that script’s qualities, whether capricious or elegant. Pair it with a serif or slab serif for an obvious change of tone: With a modern slab, trends will be respected, but it will act more coy with an old-school chunky slab. Letterboard Lite’s geometry is easily subsumed as a partner to a range of serifs, from classics to the latest releases. These qualities and its narrowness make it easy for Letterboard to be used as a large display font in headlines or branding applications.
The font is out now, but it's about to receive some alternates along with other updates. Check out the product page for more details https://www.sundaytype.com/