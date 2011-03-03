Josh LaFayette

Stupor Bowl MMXI Logo

Josh LaFayette
Josh LaFayette
  • Save
Stupor Bowl MMXI Logo logo dirty pencil hand rendered super bowl
Download color palette

My first shot!

Recent logo design for Stupor Bowl MMXI. Stupor Bowl is a function where art directors gather at a bar for the Super Bowl and critique the ads.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Josh LaFayette
Josh LaFayette

More by Josh LaFayette

View profile
    • Like