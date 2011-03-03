Wojciech Zalot

Designcollector

Wojciech Zalot
Wojciech Zalot
  • Save
Designcollector design poland zalot rebeliarts designcollector illustration funk triangles black colorful stars
Download color palette

Work for upcoming Designcollector iPad Magazine stay tuned and follow on facebook http://www.facebook.com/#!/designcollector.ipad

Wojciech Zalot
Wojciech Zalot

More by Wojciech Zalot

View profile
    • Like