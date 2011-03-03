Alex Tass, logo designer

the fire dragon illustration / web design

the fire dragon illustration / web design illustration dragon fire background wallpaper logo logo design branding ice flying mythology flying dragon draco monsters monster drakon illustrations red dragons alter ego chinese dragon drako serpent flames black and white pencil wings design blog folded paper art
wip.
background for a website - www.ego-alterego.com
'paper feel' fire dragon.

Rebound of
the ice dragon illustration / web design
By Alex Tass, logo designer
