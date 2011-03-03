Philip Walmsley

Aquarium Fundraiser Logo

Philip Walmsley
Philip Walmsley
  • Save
Aquarium Fundraiser Logo logo
Download color palette

A peek at part of the logo I just finished for a fundraiser event at the Vancouver Aquarium.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Philip Walmsley
Philip Walmsley

More by Philip Walmsley

View profile
    • Like