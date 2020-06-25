Michelle Taylor

Defund the Police

Defund the Police ligature donations sticker holographic blacklivesmatter blm
In response to the current and ongoing race-specific police brutality that is happening in our country, I designed this sticker in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement and to help spread awareness of the needed change to our policing system.

I am selling these stickers for $5 each and 100% of that is going to Black Lives Matter!

michmctaylor.com/blm

Posted on Jun 25, 2020
