Defund the Police

In response to the current and ongoing race-specific police brutality that is happening in our country, I designed this sticker in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement and to help spread awareness of the needed change to our policing system.
I am selling these stickers for $5 each and 100% of that is going to Black Lives Matter!
michmctaylor.com/blm