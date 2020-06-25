Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abigail Wright

The Self-Made Fallacy

The Self-Made Fallacy bootstrapping america bootstraps source myth illogical logic fallacy bold retro yellow blue black lives matter matter lives black systemic racism racism american dream blm
This is part of series I created to express my thoughts on the "pull yourself up by your bootstraps" phrase which I loathe. The rest of the graphics are up on my instagram: @abglwrght

