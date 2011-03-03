Dave Joyce

Small screenshot of the future (completely fluid) website of the startup I'm working with - Vignette. Main nav located in a drop down tag on the top of the site. Font-face embed for the titles on the page (League Gothic and Museo Slab). The photo in the background is by Gary Matoso: garymatoso.com . Oh, and the "V" is Chalet Comprime LosAngeles

Posted on Mar 3, 2011
