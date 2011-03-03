Bart Paden

M & M Wrecker Layout

M & M Wrecker Layout website layout concept
This is a concept I'm putting together for a friend who wants a website for his wrecker business. He already had some good photography. Thought I'd take it and do something a little off the beaten path.

Posted on Mar 3, 2011
