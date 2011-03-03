Jason Bobich

Echo version #2

Jason Bobich
Simplified the logo so it looks less like a frakin' spaceship... and went less unique with the main menu... I'm thinking it would be cool when it's an actual WordPress theme, to give the user the option to choose between something like 5 menus styles that are all completely different.

Rebound of
Echo
By Jason Bobich
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
