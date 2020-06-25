Wisecraft

London Fitness - Business Card Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
London Fitness - Business Card Design design logo design logo lettermark typography identity designer smart mark brand crossfit gym negative space modern logotype designer logomark house kettlebell business card branding brand identity app logo design
London Fitness - Business Card Design design logo design logo lettermark typography identity designer smart mark brand crossfit gym negative space modern logotype designer logomark house kettlebell business card branding brand identity app logo design
Download color palette
  1. London Fitness Drib-01.jpg
  2. London Fitness Drib2-01.jpg

Here's part of the brand identity we created for Ben Walker's company, London Fitness a company that solved the problem of people not able to go to the gym through in-home personal training.

They gave us the challenge of developing a brand identity that would appeal not only to "gym rats", but mainly to housewives or other people who don't have much time to leave their house to go to the gym because they are too busy.

We achieved their goals by developing a clever logo, along with a clean typeface, rounded corners and soft colors.

Press 💙 if you like it!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

9bd461ec90b9527039fe70832a68c6b4
Rebound of
London Fitness - Logo Grid
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like