London Fitness - Business Card Design

Here's part of the brand identity we created for Ben Walker's company, London Fitness a company that solved the problem of people not able to go to the gym through in-home personal training.
They gave us the challenge of developing a brand identity that would appeal not only to "gym rats", but mainly to housewives or other people who don't have much time to leave their house to go to the gym because they are too busy.
We achieved their goals by developing a clever logo, along with a clean typeface, rounded corners and soft colors.
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com