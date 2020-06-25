Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sean Ford

Foil Series // 02

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Hire Me
  • Save
Foil Series // 02 foil stamp creative design visual design visual art freelance designer graphic design gold foil textures geometric art abstract design abstract branding vector geometric symbol logo
Download color palette

Second in a new series exploring textures using new and existing artwork.

Instagram | Behance | Website

07617d8ab43e48dbf06efa05c165156e
Rebound of
Foil Series // 01
By Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Creating brands that cut through the noise.
Hire Me

More by Sean Ford

View profile
    • Like