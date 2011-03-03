Researchrr Logo

A logo designed for an online research web app – http://researchrr.com

The idea behind Researchrr is finding a way to scan through information easier and quicker. There's a lot of "crap" on the internet and out of 10 links you get when searching for something 50% is usually irrelevant. The colored bits around the name in the logo represent the information bits and pieces on the web that one has to go through before getting to the required information – the name in negative space