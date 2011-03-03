Marcio Toledo

Tableless

Marcio Toledo
Marcio Toledo
  • Save
Tableless logo
Download color palette

Tableless is one of the first brazilian websites about webstandards, html, css and other things of web development.
The idea of * used as the graphic is due to the fact that when we learn webstandards one of the most important is to learn reset some elements and for this we use the wildcard * applying the formatting to all html elements.

— Check out the brand online.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Marcio Toledo
Marcio Toledo

More by Marcio Toledo

View profile
    • Like