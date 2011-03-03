Joel Glovier

cure.org/relevant

Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
  • Save
cure.org/relevant promo landing page relevant magazine
Download color palette

Landing page for an ad in RELEVANT magazine.

Ffaf0abeb8abb4573fa57f9ae2add8c9
Rebound of
Isometric Farm Tractor Illustration
By Joel Glovier
View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
I design workflow tools for humans.

More by Joel Glovier

View profile
    • Like