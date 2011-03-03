Simon Birky Hartmann

Project 52.09 - Tear you apart by She Wants Revenge - Done

Project 52.09 - Tear you apart by She Wants Revenge - Done illustrator type typography georgia circle red textured textures project 52 studio ace of spade she wants revenge
It's done and to be seen in full over at Flickr.

Project 52.09 - Tear you apart by She Wants Revenge
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
