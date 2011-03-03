Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Picnic Doodle

Picnic Doodle illustration pencil rough
This is a thumbnail sketch for an illustration I'm working on for Whole Foods. You don't see many rough early stage drawings on Dribbble so I thought I'd share.


