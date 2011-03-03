Natalie N

Mr Robot is now complete!

I kept to the brief and didn't include arms, to keep him as box like as possible - but in their place, I designed an arm hatch.

As his stomach contains larger cogs, I made them a little more 'distant' to better blend and be more believable.

Rebound of
WIP Box Robot #2
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
