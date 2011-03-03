Melody Blog Selector

This is an early mockup of the site switcher for Melody. Melody can have thousands of sites within just one installation, so it needs to be easy to switch to another blog quickly and easily. Most users don't see very many blogs, but some admins will have to sort through hundreds, if not thousands, so it needs to account for that.

We've got some usability changes to make as well as a few minor technical limitations to consider. This menu would slide down from the header and show a list of blogs with their "avatar" whenever one is available. The "sort" area up top is just a preliminary concept that I'm currently refining.

I'm thinking a good ol' Google-style search box will make the sorting functions unnecessary.