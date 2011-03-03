Max Di Capua

Pencil Illustration

Max Di Capua
Max Di Capua
  • Save
Pencil Illustration pencil illustration icon
Download color palette

An illustration / icon done for the new Pinpoint Designs website, this will be to represent 'Design' will also be supported by text in nearly all instances.

First time I've tried illustration of this style so feedback is very welcome!

Using the Ryan Clarks lovely vector brushes.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2011
Max Di Capua
Max Di Capua

More by Max Di Capua

View profile
    • Like